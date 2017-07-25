Radar
6 things to do in Toronto today

Find a free outdoor movie screening (with valet bike parking!) in Trinity Bellwoods Park today in Toronto, as well as a few major concerts, including a show from superstar Kendrick Lamar.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Cooking with Stella
      July 25
      Cooking with Stella
      Watch Cooking with Stella in the north end of the dog bowl starting just after 9 p.m for free. There will also be valet bike parking for those arriving on two wheels.
      Trinity Bellwoods BIA
    • Kendrick Lamar
      July 25
      Kendrick Lamar
      Kendrick Lamar, along with special guests Travis Scott and D.R.A.M., visits Toronto to show off one of the most acclaimed records of the year.
      ACC
    • Korn
      July 25
      Korn
      Stone Sour, The Serenity of Summer, Skillet, Yelawolf and Ded open for Korn on this louder than life rock show by the water.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Spoon
      July 25
      Spoon
      Cherry Glazerr opens for indie rockers Spoon, who are touring their latest album, Hot Thoughts.
      Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall
    • Open Roof Festival
      July 25
      Open Roof Festival
      The outdoor film and music festival screens Brimstone & Glory after a performance from Lolaa. There'll also be food truck snacks and beer on site.
      99 Sudbury
    • Magic Night
      July 25
      Magic Night
      See this free night of magic at Toronto's Harry Potter bar. Magician and bartender James Alan will go table to table for some up close and personal magic and drink making.
      The Lockhart
    Lead photo by

    Trinity Bellwoods BIA
