Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto events

6 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Four different festivals launch today in Toronto, including the Unity Festival and a new technology event. There's also a free outdoor movie screening if you just need to sit on the grass and relax. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    Unity Festival
Lead photo by

Unity Festival

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

6 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

7 unusual events in Toronto this summer

5 things to do in Toronto today

12 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 9 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto July 7-9 2017

7 things to do in Toronto today