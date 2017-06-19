13 things to do in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Events in Toronto this week will blow your mind, ear drums and your socks off. Not only does Pride kick into high gear, but it's also time for NXNE, a giant beer fest at Ontario Place and Taste of Asia and oh, the official start of summer.
The last Sunday of the month, the streets of Kensington Market are car-free and taken over by the people! Performers, food vendors, makers, dance parties and endless surprises happening all day in the market.
Kensington Market
Lead photo by
Hector Vasquez at Taste of Asia
