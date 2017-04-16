The top 5 free events in Toronto this week
The top free events in Toronto this week include a stunning photography exhibit starring mermaids and thousands of plastic bottles as well as Canada's largest film festival ever.
Jesse Milns at Maple Leaf Square
Join the conversation
Load
comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free
and we’ll add it to the calendar.
Check out our Events section
for more upcoming events in Toronto.
Weekend events in Toronto April 14-16 2017
10 things to do in Toronto today
5 things to do in Toronto today
10 free things to do in Toronto this spring
10 things to do in Toronto this week