Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
free events toronto

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 55 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The top free events in Toronto this week include a stunning photography exhibit starring mermaids and thousands of plastic bottles as well as Canada's largest film festival ever.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Maple Leaf Square

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

Weekend events in Toronto April 14-16 2017

10 things to do in Toronto today

5 things to do in Toronto today

10 free things to do in Toronto this spring

5 things to do in Toronto today

10 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week