7 things to do in Toronto today

Today in Toronto, local events get top marks for uniqueness. There's a launch party for Canada's first brewed beer cocktail, the world premiere of the Bunz documentary, a huge drag queen fundraiser, and a 1987-themed dance party to celebrate the Images Festival's 30th birthday.
This physically complex dance production topples South Asian dance related taboos of gender, identity, sexuality and cultural (mis)appropriation and provokes desire and derision through humour and eroticism.