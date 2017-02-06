9 things to do in Toronto this week

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
This week in Toronto we've got some very good entertainment in store. The Drake is turning 13 with a building-wide coming of age party, Chris Tucker is in town, and Choir! Choir! Choir! throws a massive protest sing-along.
C!C!C!, protest all the crazy things happening in the world right now through song. Join this all-ages event where folks will learn and sing Milck's "I Can't Keep Quiet" - a song that became huge during the women's marches.
This Memphis, Tennessee sing-songwriter blends soul, R&B, folk and gospel in her sound, which got her nominated for a Blues Music Award a few years back. Catch the powerful voice in this gorgeous concert space.
Chris Tucker has a lot to say on his latest comedy tour, so if you just need to laugh everything off right now, this massive comedy show is the place for you. Tickets start at $50 and doors are at 8 p.m.