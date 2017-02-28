5 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto is a day to catch a concert. We The Kings, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears and Nefe are all playing three very different types of shows. Otherwise, you can go see the Oscar winner for best picture if you need something quieter.
Catch the film that captured everyone's hearts and won the Oscar for best picture last weekend. You need to register through the Eventbrite page to attend as this screening and dinner has limited space.