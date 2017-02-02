8 things to do in Toronto today

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Today in Toronto is the day you finally get sorted into your house. It's the Harry Potter party at the Phoenix. While details are sparse, organizers promise a magical night of dancing and dress up for wizarding world aficionados.
First Thursday launches its 2017 season with headliner Lido Pimienta. Additional sounds will be provided by DJ DurtyDabz and DJ Ace Dillinger. You can expect surprise pop-ups and projects throughout the entire building.
The Ryerson Image Centre and Black Artists' Networks Dialogue have teamed up to present No Justice, No Peace: From Ferguson to Toronto "a photography exhibit during an era of heightened global protests against systemic violence by police."
This is a night for celebrating nasty women with DJ Hunx (Katie Monks of Dilly Dally) spinning bad-ass diva's who are always pushing the envelope including Cher, Kate Bush, Madonna, Missy Eliot, Grimes, Lil Kim, Rihanna and more.
This is Toronto's alternative classical music night combining live baroque music with electronics. Be transported by sounds of the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra along side galactic baroque-inspired electronics by Acote, as Leeka.
Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon and White Fence's Tim Presley collaborative project Drinks visits Toronto. Their melodic, garage rock vibe will give you Velvet Underground flashbacks. They're the perfect pair.
Test your knowledge of everyone's favourite blue collar TV family with three rounds of 10 questions. The winner gets a pretty basic prize, just like Roseanne's living room set. Drinks specials all night.