Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
harry potter party toronto

8 things to do in Toronto today

Radar
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Today in Toronto is the day you finally get sorted into your house. It's the Harry Potter party at the Phoenix. While details are sparse, organizers promise a magical night of dancing and dress up for wizarding world aficionados.  

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    Lead photo by

    Jesse Milns
Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto.

You might also like...

Weekend events in Toronto February 3-5 2017

8 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

7 things to do in Toronto today

8 things to do in Toronto this week

The top 5 free events in Toronto this week

The top 10 events in Toronto this February

Weekend events in Toronto January 27-29 2017