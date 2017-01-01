Radar
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
New Years Day Toronto 2017

New Year's Day events in Toronto for 2017

New Year's Day events in Toronto will help you start off your 2017 with a bang. If you're able to beat off that hangover from the night before, there's hockey games to be watched, runs to be taken, and frigid lake dips to join in on. Happy New Year, Toronto!

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • 2017 Centennial Classic
      January 1
      2017 Centennial Classic
      The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings will face off in an outdoor regular-season game at BMO Field in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in the first-ever NHL Centennial Classic. The event celebrates 100 years of hockey with a concert from Bryan Adams and pre-show tailgate party with The Arkells.
      BMO Field
    • Polar Bear Dip
      January 1
      Polar Bear Dip
      Join over 500 brave participants on New Year’s Day as they dare to take the plunge into chilly Lake Ontario at the 12th annual Toronto Polar Bear Dip at Sunnyside Beach. Organized by the Toronto Polar Bear Club, this event raises money for Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. and the dip is at noon.
      Sunnyside Beach
    • Hair of the Dog fun run
      January 1
      Hair of the Dog fun run
      Betting on more than just your legs throbbing after finishing 9K on New Year’s Day, the 37th annual Balmy Beach Canoe Club run wraps up after a post-run polar bear dip.
      Balmy Beach Canoe Club
    • O.J.: Made in America
      January 1
      O.J.: Made in America
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema wants to kick off 2017 with a good old-fashioned television binge. They will be showing the entirety of ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary O.J.: Made in America on January 1.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    • 3HL New Years Day Classic
      January 1
      3HL New Years Day Classic
      The world’s first 3 on 3 Professional Hockey League makes a stop in Toronto on New Year's Day. 8 teams of aspiring and accomplished pro hockey players will battle it out in an all day tournament.
      Mattamy Athletic Centre (Maple Leaf Gardens)
Lead photo by

Christian Boback at Polar Bear Dip

