New Year's Day events in Toronto for 2017

New Year's Day events in Toronto will help you start off your 2017 with a bang. If you're able to beat off that hangover from the night before, there's hockey games to be watched, runs to be taken, and frigid lake dips to join in on. Happy New Year, Toronto!
The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings will face off in an outdoor regular-season game at BMO Field in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in the first-ever NHL Centennial Classic. The event celebrates 100 years of hockey with a concert from Bryan Adams and pre-show tailgate party with The Arkells.
Join over 500 brave participants on New Year’s Day as they dare to take the plunge into chilly Lake Ontario at the 12th annual Toronto Polar Bear Dip at Sunnyside Beach. Organized by the Toronto Polar Bear Club, this event raises money for Habitat for Humanity Greater Toronto Area. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. and the dip is at noon.