10 things to do in Toronto this week

The first week of January is stacked with awesome events that will have you starting of the year on the right foot. There's the always fun No Pants Subway Ride along with return of Long Winter, which has relocated to a new venue for 2017.
Steam Whistle’s ushering in the New Year with the Good Beer Folks annual art show. From January 4 t0 29 the artworks of 15 brewery employees will be on display, showcasing their diverse talents in photography, mixed media, painting, printmaking and more.
Long Winter offers a ton of art-based performances and exhibits in the beginning of January. This year they switched venues to the Gladstone Hotel. For one night the hotel will be filled with some of the best and brightest artists, musicians, dancers and speakers.
Pants are just a fancy word for leg jail, according to organizers of the annual No Pants Subway ride. Happening in cities around the world, it's a celebration of silliness to bring a smile to commuters' faces. Check the official site for times and after-party details.