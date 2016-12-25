Radar
christmas day events toronto

Christmas Day events in Toronto for 2016

Christmas Day events in Toronto are here for you like a warm blanket next to a roaring fire. If you don't celebrate, don't have anywhere to be, or just need to escape all the festive family fun, these places will be like your very own oasis.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    December 25
      December 25
      Xmas Day
      Hemingway's is fully open on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with a turkey dinner special, which includes all the fixings and dessert for $18. Their regular menu is running all day as well, but be warned; it's a festive and busy day in this Yorkville spot, so call ahead.
      Hemingway's
    December 25
      December 25
      DJ Danger Cat
      DJ Danger cat spins everything from punk and rock and roll to soul and motown at this warm and cozy Dundas West hole in the wall. There's no cover and no pressure. 
      The Right Light
    December 25
      December 25
      White Trash Xmas Party
      The End has you covered if you have nowhere to go for the holidays. They're open regular hours on Christmas day and if you bring a wrapped gift with a limit of $10, you can join in on the Secret Santa fun.
      The End
    December 25
      December 25
      Orphan Xmas Day 2016
      The Trunk is open from noon until 2 a.m. and takes on the role of the Island of Misfit Toys where you can stop by for a cheery drink with strangers.
      The Grand Trunk
    December 25
      December 25
      Jewish Christmas and Hanukah Party
      This is the third year running for this Jewish-style Christmas party. They're ordering Chinese food and watching movies! The bar opens at 8 p.m. and they'll be screening Point Break at 8:30.
      Wise Bar
    December 25
      December 25
      Christmas Night Sundayz
      Yup, there's a full out dance party at the nightclub attached to the Thompson Hotel. This is a good spot if you need a family breather.
      Wildflower
    December 25-31
      December 25-31
      Ghostland
      Like a real-life version of The Gods Must Be Crazy, this warm and uplifting doc provides a fresh take on our “civilized” lifestyle. Follow four Ju/’Hoansi on their journey from their home in the Kalahari Desert to urban Europe. The film screens until Dec. 31.
      Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema
    Lead photo by

    Larry Gordon
