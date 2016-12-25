Christmas Day events in Toronto for 2016

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Christmas Day events in Toronto are here for you like a warm blanket next to a roaring fire. If you don't celebrate, don't have anywhere to be, or just need to escape all the festive family fun, these places will be like your very own oasis.
Hemingway's is fully open on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with a
turkey dinner special, which includes all the fixings and dessert for $18. Their regular menu is running all day as well, but be warned; it's a festive and busy day in this Yorkville spot, so call ahead.
The End has you covered if you have nowhere to go for the holidays. They're open regular hours on Christmas day and if you bring a wrapped gift with a limit of $10, you can join in on the Secret Santa fun.
Like a real-life version of The Gods Must Be Crazy, this warm and uplifting doc provides a fresh take on our “civilized” lifestyle. Follow four Ju/’Hoansi on their journey from their home in the Kalahari Desert to urban Europe. The film screens until Dec. 31.