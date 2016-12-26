Radar
world Junior hockey

Boxing Day events in Toronto for 2016

Boxing Day events in Toronto are huge. It's puck drop day for the World Junior Hockey Championships, but on top of that, pretty much every major club in the city is hosting a massive dance party that lasts until the wee hours of the next day. 

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • World Junior Hockey: Team Canada v Team Russia
      December 26
      World Junior Hockey: Team Canada v Team Russia
      It's the first day of the World Junior Hockey league championships at the ACC. Team Canada takes on Team Russia at 8 p.m., which is sure to be an epic game.
      Air Canada Centre
    • What's in the Box
      December 26-30
      What's in the Box
      The Drake Hotel's annual boxing week party is five days of fun at $5 each! It's the mini-music festival's 10th year and there is a fresh lineup every single night leading into New Year's Eve. 
      The Drake Hotel
    • Old School Boxing Day Blowout
      December 26
      Old School Boxing Day Blowout
      After all this holiday stuff, don't you just feel like dancing? One of the best-sounding dance venues in the city can take care of that for you with this Boxing Day marathon of DJs. Doc Martin, Frankie Bones, Hatiras, Flipside and so, so, so many more are lined up to blast out the finest in house and techno.
      Coda
    • Break for Love!
      December 26
      Break for Love!
      A night of house classics, featuring the one and only Jojo Flores with guests Dave Campbell, Yogi and an army of hosts, will keep you jumping around. This one's only $15 before midnight, so get there early!
      CUBE
    • Boxing Day w/ Stacey Pullen
      December 26
      Boxing Day w/ Stacey Pullen
      This is a Vamos A La Playa BMP Festival 10 year anniversary warm up event with Detroit's Stacey Pullen, Julien Loreto and Sam Zenn. Doors are at 10 p.m. and they close at 5 a.m.
      Nest
    • Boxing Day Pop-Up
      December 26
      Boxing Day Pop-Up
      Bloor Street West keeps the party going with this pop-up party featuring an impressive lineup of DJs like Joee Cons, Billey Barry and Leo Franco. Your ears won't know what hit them at this dance-a-thon that is free before 11 p.m.
      Bassline Music Bar
    • Toronto Comic Book Show
      December 26
      Toronto Comic Book Show
      Over 50 vendors gather at the 2nd annual TCBS Boxing Day sale at the the Toronto Plaza Hotel. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with thousands of books and graphics novels on display. Bonus: parking is free.
      Toronto Plaza Hotel
    Lead photo by

    Drake Hotel
