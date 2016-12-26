Boxing Day events in Toronto for 2016

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Boxing Day events in Toronto are huge. It's puck drop day for the World Junior Hockey Championships, but on top of that, pretty much every major club in the city is hosting a massive dance party that lasts until the wee hours of the next day.
After all this holiday stuff, don't you just feel like dancing? One of the best-sounding dance venues in the city can take care of that for you with this Boxing Day marathon of DJs. Doc Martin, Frankie Bones, Hatiras, Flipside and so, so, so many more are lined up to blast out the finest in house and techno.
A night of house classics, featuring the one and only Jojo Flores with guests Dave Campbell, Yogi and an army of hosts, will keep you jumping around. This one's only $15 before midnight, so get there early!
Bloor Street West keeps the party going with this pop-up party featuring an impressive lineup of DJs like Joee Cons, Billey Barry and Leo Franco. Your ears won't know what hit them at this dance-a-thon that is free before 11 p.m.
Over 50 vendors gather at the 2nd annual TCBS Boxing Day sale at the the Toronto Plaza Hotel. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with thousands of books and graphics novels on display. Bonus: parking is free.