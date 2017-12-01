Sam the Record Man turntable signs now back in the open

Just as one of Toronto's foremost symbols of days gone by comes down, another rises from the ashes. The iconic Sam the Record Man sign is finally back at Yonge and Dundas Square.

One half of the enormous Sam the Record Man turntables was installed at the top of 277 Victoria St. this morning with the other one expected to go up this weekend when they will both tower above Yonge-Dundas Square.

A post shared by Jessica Nichols (@jessnicholsad) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

The spinning discs of the Sam's sign were an integral part of the Yonge Street landscape from the 1970s until they were taken down as part of the demolition of the record shop for what would eventually become the Ryerson Student Centre.

Stumbled across an old friend tonight. #samtherecordman A post shared by @musicfor18magicians on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

While the new location has had its fair share of detractors — isn't that just a little too high in the air? — there's plenty of excitement to see the restored sign resurface.

A post shared by Sean Marshall (@sean_yyz) on Dec 1, 2017 at 5:58am PST

After Sam's closed in 2007, Ryerson became responsible for persevering the historic sign, though there were plenty of moments when it seemed as though it would never return to public view.

A post shared by Laura Thompson (@laurathompson82) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:55am PST

After some hubbub between the city and Ryerson that went on for some time, the university entrusted the work of restoring the sign to a team of experts from Sunset Neon who preserved as much of the original as they could.

Ten years after it was first removed, we'll get to re-experience the giant sign's warm, neon glow shining down over the city's busiest street.

An official unveiling for the sign is planned in the coming days, though Ryerson has yet to reveal the details. Expect the big discs to shine bright very soon!