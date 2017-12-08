Sam the Record Man sign is about to be turned on

Music
Despite a steady stream of critiques of the newly revamped Sam the Record Man sign this week, it hasn't even been turned it on yet.

Ryerson University, who is responsible for the sign, is set to flip the switch this evening and keep it lit through the holidays until January 3.

The turntables were reinstalled last week on top of 277 Victoria Street at Yonge and Dundas Square, much to the delight of nearly everyone who remembered its warm, translucent glow being part of the downtown experience for so many years.

But the fuzzy feeling of nostalgia quickly soured after people started complaining that the sign was too high and that it's new modelling rendered it transparent when looked at from far away. 

Perhaps a jolt of neon will help to restore those happy feelings all over again? Fingers crossed. 

The sign will be temporarily turned off after the holidays in anticipation of an official lightning ceremony, which is scheduled for the week of January 8. Stayed tuned for more details about the re-lighting celebration.

@darrylwolk

