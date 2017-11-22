Lots of empty seats expected at ACC for JAY-Z

How are there still so many tickets left for JAY-Z's back-to-back shows in Toronto this week?

This is what the people of Twitter would like to know. So let's explore.

Why isn’t the Jay Z concert tickets selling in Toronto 🤔 — Monét Monét (@TheeMonetMonet) November 21, 2017

The iconic New York rapper, currently on tour promoting his 13th studio album, is booked to perform both Wednesday and Thursday night at the Air Canada Centre.

Based on reviews from previous 4:44 tour stops (and the set list, which is dope,) they'll be fantastic shows. They always are with Jay, plus he's got a massive fan base both here and abroad.

That's why it seems strange that every section of the ACC has seats for sale right now – more than 100 of them per block, in some cases – on both nights of the tour's Toronto leg.

Will Jay Z call Beyonce yet for his Toronto show #flop pic.twitter.com/3r9puYRYi2 — joão (@joaofe747) November 21, 2017

The last time Jay played an arena show in Toronto was during 2014's On The Run Tour, which he co-headlined with his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

On The Run sold out in minutes – as did Beyoncé's Formation World Tour, which hit Toronto in May of 2016.

Despite the fact that Jay has packed, many stadiums in the past, some fans are blaming a lack of Bey for the perceived "flop" of his latest tour.

Beyonce's husband is in town! https://t.co/zMwHSdIyQT — Joshua Sumi (@joshua_sumi) November 22, 2017

Some other theories:

Live Nation's new, anti-scalper ticketing strategy is driving ticket prices too high for the taste of some fans.

Reports of Jay struggling to sell tickets for the tour in general have been greatly exaggerated, and in some case disputed by attendees who've reported packed stadiums. Live Nation still maintains that 4:44 is JAY-Z's highest grossing tour ever, according to SPIN.

Bad weather. A lot of people are selling off tickets to the concerts on Instagram and Twitter right now, suggesting that partying on a cold weeknight in November isn't always the most appealing thing to do – even if you thought it would be when you bought the tickets in August.

Promoting an album in which you apologize for cheating on your very famous and beloved wife is a bad idea, especially when that wife just put you on blast for the aforementioned cheating scandal with her own album last year.

Beyoncé may have forgiven for given her husband for stepping out, but have the couple's mutual fans?

Regardless, it's unlikely that Beyoncé will be at her husband's shows in Toronto this week. The couple has newborn twins, she's working on projects of her own, and, let's be honest – it's not like she needs the money.

Maybe he should call Becky with the good hair to help him out instead.