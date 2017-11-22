Lots of empty seats expected at ACC for JAY-Z
How are there still so many tickets left for JAY-Z's back-to-back shows in Toronto this week?
This is what the people of Twitter would like to know. So let's explore.
Why isn’t the Jay Z concert tickets selling in Toronto 🤔— Monét Monét (@TheeMonetMonet) November 21, 2017
The iconic New York rapper, currently on tour promoting his 13th studio album, is booked to perform both Wednesday and Thursday night at the Air Canada Centre.
Based on reviews from previous 4:44 tour stops (and the set list, which is dope,) they'll be fantastic shows. They always are with Jay, plus he's got a massive fan base both here and abroad.
That's why it seems strange that every section of the ACC has seats for sale right now – more than 100 of them per block, in some cases – on both nights of the tour's Toronto leg.
Will Jay Z call Beyonce yet for his Toronto show #flop pic.twitter.com/3r9puYRYi2— joão (@joaofe747) November 21, 2017
The last time Jay played an arena show in Toronto was during 2014's On The Run Tour, which he co-headlined with his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
On The Run sold out in minutes – as did Beyoncé's Formation World Tour, which hit Toronto in May of 2016.
Despite the fact that Jay has packed, many stadiums in the past, some fans are blaming a lack of Bey for the perceived "flop" of his latest tour.
Beyonce's husband is in town! https://t.co/zMwHSdIyQT— Joshua Sumi (@joshua_sumi) November 22, 2017
Some other theories:
Beyoncé may have forgiven for given her husband for stepping out, but have the couple's mutual fans?
Regardless, it's unlikely that Beyoncé will be at her husband's shows in Toronto this week. The couple has newborn twins, she's working on projects of her own, and, let's be honest – it's not like she needs the money.
Maybe he should call Becky with the good hair to help him out instead.
Join the conversation Load comments