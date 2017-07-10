Jay-Z is coming to Toronto this fall

Less than two weeks after Jay-Z released 4:44, the American rapper announced a 31-date North American tour for his 13th studio album.

Along with visiting a slew of cities in the States, Jay-Z will be making four stops in Canada, including in Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver, as well as in Toronto.

Jay-Z will take over the Air Canada Centre on November 22. Pre-sale tickets for Tidal members go on sale today, while everyone else will have to wait until Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets to the Toronto show range from $39.50 to $199.50.