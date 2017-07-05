Free outdoor concerts coming to The Beaches this summer
Free outdoor concert series happen all over Toronto in the summertime. The newest one comes to the Beaches, an area that's already bustling thanks to its annual month-long jazz festival and its free movies under the stars.
Starting on Sunday July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m., head to KEW Gardens to grab a spot on the grass and hear the sweet sounds of local music outdoors. This series runs every Sunday until the end of August.
Here's the summer lineup for Music in the Park.
Beaches Jazz Festival
