rapping cop

Vaughan's rapping cop is the latest internet sensation

The city above Toronto, otherwise known as Vaughan, has seen a lot of excitement this week.

Along with two elderly women fighting with canes outside of a No Frills, one York Regional Police officer is going viral after she freestyle rapped at a local car show.

Constable Amy Oliver, as CP24 reports, was working a paid duty shift when she took to the stage and spat out lines like, "Yeah I’m a cop, region of York. People call me pig, but what’s wrong with pork?"

Naturally, clips of her performance are making their rounds on social media, just like the videos of the Durham Regional Police Constable who went viral after dancing with a group of people at the Ontario Institute of Technology.

