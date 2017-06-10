Vaughan's rapping cop is the latest internet sensation

The city above Toronto, otherwise known as Vaughan, has seen a lot of excitement this week.

Along with two elderly women fighting with canes outside of a No Frills, one York Regional Police officer is going viral after she freestyle rapped at a local car show.

Constable Amy Oliver, as CP24 reports, was working a paid duty shift when she took to the stage and spat out lines like, "Yeah I’m a cop, region of York. People call me pig, but what’s wrong with pork?"

York region police officer Amy Oliver freestyling over a DRE beat. Wicked stuff!! https://t.co/wfZHH0Juer — Winterr (@WinterBourneTO) June 10, 2017

Naturally, clips of her performance are making their rounds on social media, just like the videos of the Durham Regional Police Constable who went viral after dancing with a group of people at the Ontario Institute of Technology.