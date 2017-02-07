Video of dancing police officer goes viral

An Oshawa Police officer showed he can both fight crime and dance like a pro after responding to a call about a supposed gang fight at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

Durham Regional Police Constable Jarrod Singh quickly discovered that what had looked like a fight - with eight people surrounding one person - was actually a video shoot for a UOIT dance troupe.

After he realized what was going on, he showed the kids his own moves and it was caught on camera.

The video has now been viewed over 700,000 times in less than a day after it was posted on Facebook.