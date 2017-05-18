WayHome to give free entry to those with Fyre Festival tickets

The Fyre Festival scandal is raging on, and amidst the lawsuits, ticket holders are probably still bummed they never got to party with Insta-models and influencers on a beach in the Bahamas.

That's why the Toronto-based WayHome festival says it's stepping in to save the day by offering to accept Fyre Festival tickets at its third annual music fest in Oro-Medonte, about an hour north of the city.

"We will honour each ticket bought to the cancelled 2017 FYRE Festival with one free General Admission full-weekend ticket to WayHome 2017," reads a post on the WayHome website.

Dear #FyreFestival purchasers, let’s chat. Link in bio for details. A post shared by WayHome Music & Arts (@wayhome) on May 18, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

"At WayHome we cannot promise swimming adventures with pigs or fancy yachts, but we can help to fill a void & provide an experience to those who were unable to have the time-of-their-life at FYRE," it continues.

While WayHome has received heaps of praise after its inaugural and sophomore editions, many have noted that its 2017 lineup pales in comparison to previous years.

Those burned Fyre Festival-goers interested in making the trek to WayHome can redeem their free three day passes by sending their "unique confirmed FYRE Festival ticket" to ticketing@republiclive.com.

Three-day WayHome passes are currently selling for $249.99. Oro-Medonte might not look quite like Great Exuma, but at least WayHome has much better food than sad-looking cheese sandwiches.