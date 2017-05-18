Music
Amy Grief
Posted 29 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
wayhome fyre festival

WayHome to give free entry to those with Fyre Festival tickets

Music
Amy Grief
Posted 29 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Fyre Festival scandal is raging on, and amidst the lawsuits, ticket holders are probably still bummed they never got to party with Insta-models and influencers on a beach in the Bahamas.

That's why the Toronto-based WayHome festival says it's stepping in to save the day by offering to accept Fyre Festival tickets at its third annual music fest in Oro-Medonte, about an hour north of the city.

"We will honour each ticket bought to the cancelled 2017 FYRE Festival with one free General Admission full-weekend ticket to WayHome 2017," reads a post on the WayHome website

Dear #FyreFestival purchasers, let’s chat. Link in bio for details.

A post shared by WayHome Music & Arts (@wayhome) on

"At WayHome we cannot promise swimming adventures with pigs or fancy yachts, but we can help to fill a void & provide an experience to those who were unable to have the time-of-their-life at FYRE," it continues. 

While WayHome has received heaps of praise after its inaugural and sophomore editions, many have noted that its 2017 lineup pales in comparison to previous years.

Those burned Fyre Festival-goers interested in making the trek to WayHome can redeem their free three day passes by sending their "unique confirmed FYRE Festival ticket" to ticketing@republiclive.com.

Three-day WayHome passes are currently selling for $249.99. Oro-Medonte might not look quite like Great Exuma, but at least WayHome has much better food than sad-looking cheese sandwiches.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

WayHome to give free entry to those with Fyre Festival tickets

Electric Island is relocating this weekend due to flooding

Concert moved from Budweiser Stage due to high water levels

Meat Loaf is shutting down a Toronto street for free concert

Win passes to one of Toronto's top summer music festivals

Toronto's revamped waterfront concert venue opens next week

Weeknd fans brave Toronto rain for Starboy pop-up

Toronto now has an opera singing Uber driver