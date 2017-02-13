Music
Amy Grief
Posted 6 minutes ago
wayhome toronto

WayHome releases its 2017 lineup

After the WayHome lineup leaked this weekend, many festival fans had mixed feeling about it. They took to Reddit, as well as other social media sites, to complain (and in some cases, to cheer!).

WayHome posted its official lineup this afternoon, and it looks nearly identical (minus a Tribe Called Quest) to the one that accidentally went out on Friday.

This year's festival features a range of acts, and it'll undoubtedly have many excited to make the trip up to Oro-Medonte this summer. Others, of course will simply choose to spend their money on other festivals and stay home.

For those who plan to head to Burl's Creek, the headliners are Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean and Flume, with Justice, Solange, Marshmello and Vance Joy getting second billing. Tegan and Sara, School Boy Q and The Shins are also slated to play. 

Toronto's fairly well represented with bands and artists, including Allan Rayman, Death From Above 1979, PUP, the Darcys and Jazz Cartier.

WayHome started selling tickets this holiday season, but they'll be on sale again at 10 a.m. on February 17. 

Take a look at some of the mixed reactions to the lineup.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

