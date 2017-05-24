Today's your last chance to visit Toronto's Hard Rock Cafe

Before the end of the year, Toronto's Hard Rock Cafe will transform into a huge Shoppers Drug Mart. The restaurant and music venue officially closed this weekend, but it'll host one final event this evening.

It's a fundraiser called Music Heals in support of the Biggar Endowment for Muscular Dystrophy at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital. Tickets are $75 and include a drink, appetizers and lots of live music.

Before it became a kitschy restaurant that attracted tourists visiting Yonge-Dundas Square, the 22,000 square-foot heritage building was the Friar's Tavern.

That legendary music venue played host to rock and roll royalty and is apparently where Bob Dylan met Levon and the Hawks, who eventually became The Band.

Perhaps this history will get a drugstore museum, much like how the new Annex Rexall continues to commemorate the Ye Olde Brunswick House.