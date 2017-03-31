The top clubs and parties for house music in Toronto

House music in Toronto is thriving and these Toronto venues and recurring parties will let you catch DJs and producers from Canada and around the world.

You might have already heard about the fiery state of Toronto's techo scene, but Toronto's house music world has been continuously bumping along for decades.

House is diverse and can be as confusing as EDM when it comes to its actual definition. Ironically, it's one of dance music's most straightforward genres. Picture repetitive four-on-the-floor beats, high hats, a soulful baseline and if you're lucky, a vocal sample.

While Toronto has fewer strictly house music clubs and parties than before, there are still a slew of them to find and they're ready to welcome you with open arms.

House music clubs in Toronto

Toronto house legend Yogi Patel has a residency at this Dundas and Ossington club. It's small, but mighty and the house programming is top notch.

This one is a favourite of local house DJ Deko-Ze. The sound of this room makes for the perfect environment to hear an extended house set into the wee hours of the morning.

Be ready for a fancy night out at this long, narrow Queen West club where the quality of music matches the high-end tequila. Toronto house master Jojoflores often spins here.

Both Nest and The Den receive high praise from Toronto house DJs. Expect lots of late night and early morning extended sets from locals and international guests.

Find this spot in the basement of Revival. Party mastermind Jason Palma call this underground venue one of his favourites for its sound and vibe.

Monthly house music parties in Toronto

This one's a night for big classic house and rare grooves with DJs like Dave Campbell, Yogi Patel and Jojoflores.

The Brighter Days party is a big hit and usually features Jason Palma, Dirty Dale and Yogi Patel with music to feed your soul and lift you up!

Raf Reza's music collective (they sell tapes!) throws monthly parties, often at Bambi's. They're heavy on house, but they're not too strict, so don't be alarmed if the vibe ebbs and flows.

The Jungle Funk parties usually star Toronto's Deko-Ze and guests and often end up moving to Comfort Zone for extended sets. House heads like Ticky Ty, Miz Megs and Jerome Robins are regulars.

This deep, soulful night focuses on the South African house sound at Bunda Lounge and is on the last Saturday of every month. DJs Dino & Terry, Mark and Yogi Patel are the regulars.

Resident DJs Tyrone Solomon and Starting From Scratch move this house music party around the city so keep an eye on the Facebook group.