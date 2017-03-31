Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
House music toronto

The top clubs and parties for house music in Toronto

Music
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

House music in Toronto is thriving and these Toronto venues and recurring parties will let you catch DJs and producers from Canada and around the world.

You might have already heard about the fiery state of Toronto's techo scene, but Toronto's house music world has been continuously bumping along for decades.

House is diverse and can be as confusing as EDM when it comes to its actual definition. Ironically, it's one of dance music's most straightforward genres. Picture repetitive four-on-the-floor beats, high hats, a soulful baseline and if you're lucky, a vocal sample.

While Toronto has fewer strictly house music clubs and parties than before, there are still a slew of them to find and they're ready to welcome you with open arms.

House music clubs in Toronto

Bunda Lounge

Toronto house legend Yogi Patel has a residency at this Dundas and Ossington club. It's small, but mighty and the house programming is top notch.

Coda

This one is a favourite of local house DJ Deko-Ze. The sound of this room makes for the perfect environment to hear an extended house set into the wee hours of the morning.

Cube

Be ready for a fancy night out at this long, narrow Queen West club where the quality of music matches the high-end tequila. Toronto house master Jojoflores often spins here.

Nest

Both Nest and The Den receive high praise from Toronto house DJs. Expect lots of late night and early morning extended sets from locals and international guests.

Stone Lounge

Find this spot in the basement of Revival. Party mastermind Jason Palma call this underground venue one of his favourites for its sound and vibe.

Monthly house music parties in Toronto

Break for Love

This one's a night for big classic house and rare grooves with DJs like Dave Campbell, Yogi Patel and Jojoflores.

Brighter Days

The Brighter Days party is a big hit and usually features Jason Palma, Dirty Dale and Yogi Patel with music to feed your soul and lift you up!

Coconut Grove Co.

Raf Reza's music collective (they sell tapes!) throws monthly parties, often at Bambi's. They're heavy on house, but they're not too strict, so don't be alarmed if the vibe ebbs and flows.

Jungle Funk

The Jungle Funk parties usually star Toronto's Deko-Ze and guests and often end up moving to Comfort Zone for extended sets. House heads like Ticky Ty, Miz Megs and Jerome Robins are regulars.

SA Deep

This deep, soulful night focuses on the South African house sound at Bunda Lounge and is on the last Saturday of every month. DJs Dino & Terry, Mark and Yogi Patel are the regulars.

Sweet Tears

Resident DJs Tyrone Solomon and Starting From Scratch move this house music party around the city so keep an eye on the Facebook group.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Coda

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

The top clubs and parties for house music in Toronto

Broken Social Scene killed it on Colbert last night

Contest: Win VIP passes to WayHome 2017

The top 50 live music venues in Toronto

The top 10 parties in Toronto this April

10 must-see concerts in Toronto this April

Toronto startup turns homes and yards into concert spaces

10 big ticket summer concerts in Toronto for 2017