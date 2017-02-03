The top 5 nightclubs for EDM in Toronto

Any talk about Toronto nightclubs for EDM must be prefaced by the admission that EDM is a terrible umbrella acronym that encapsulates 30-plus styles of music into a palatable and sugary cereal-like mush of uplifting beats.

Some of the more common genres that fall into the term include Dubstep, Complextro, Tech-House, and Trap music. Toronto has had a long history of electronic music as a rave mecca in the 90s (maybe thanks to our Commonwealth past) and onwards.

Here's a roundup of some of the top clubs in Toronto to get your underground groove on.

Coda is the spiritual successor to the much loved Footwork, one of Toronto's best-known dance clubs to cater to a demanding, techno loving audience. Owners Joel Smye and Stephan Philion transformed what was once the Annex Wreckroom into a high caliber nightclub that properly makes use of the sprawling space.

Home to a mix of impressive local and international DJs, Nest is a house music club located where Ryze used to be. It features a whopping sound system and 13,000 square feet of room and is home to parties like Yes Yes Y'all and any type of Sunday before a long weekend 5a.m. turn-up.

Rebel is the re-incarnation of what used to be Sound Academy on Polson Pier and was created night club king Charles Khabouth (who also runs Uniun, Veld Music fest and Cube among other venues). They host huge international DJs and concerts, and boast one of the city's biggest sound and lighting set ups.

This back alley spot near King and Portland sports a multimillion-dollar interior outfitted with everything you could want in a lighting and sound system.

No longer a Queen West goth club, The Velvet Underground is a high-powered music venue and a great space to see EDM DJS and producers roll through town. Embrace bought the space and completely renovated it in late 2015, so the DJ roster is on point.