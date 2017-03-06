Field Trip announces 2017 lineup

Toronto rock royalty is helping Field Trip celebrate its fifth birthday at its annual Fort York music festival.

With a deliberate concentration on Toronto bands, artists and comedians, alongside favourite acts from the past five years, Field Trip announced its headliners today, and they include Broken Social Scene, Feist, Hannah Georgas, A Tribe Called Red and Badbadnotgood.

French rockers Phoenix also return along with Timber Timbre, Thundercat, Pharcyde and Cloud Nothings.

On June 3 and 4, festival goers can also expect local food vendors and family programming (kids under 12 get in for free).

"We want to put our flag in the sand and say this is 'Toronto's music festival' as much as any one event can proclaim that," says Aaron Miller, programming director at Arts & Crafts and Field Trip.

"This year feels diverse and we've put a lot of thought into every act and made sure there is something for everyone."