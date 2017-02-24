Field Trip music fest is going to be the ultimate Toronto love-in

Toronto loves its summer music festivals, but with so many in recent years, it can sometimes be hard to choose which one to attend.

One music fest definitely stands out from the rest thanks to its deep love for this city. It's Field Trip and even though it hasn't announced its 2017 lineup yet, it's promising that this year will be all about Toronto to help celebrate its fifth year.

"As a life-long Torontonian, I try to mirror the ethos of the city in the programming," says Aaron Miller, programming director at Arts & Crafts and Field Trip.

"We want to put our flag in the sand and say this is 'Toronto's music festival' as much as any one event can proclaim that. We really want to find ways to back that up with the programming."

The festival will take over Fort York from June 3 to 4 and might be Toronto's most Toronto music festival of summer 2017.

Past years have included Robyn, Santigold, Broken Social Scene, Holy Fuck, Basia Bulat, The Constantines, The Arkells and Charlotte Day Wilson, but the 2017 lineup will feature many local heroes.

"We're bringing back some of the favourites from the last five years, some new stuff, but some exciting local stuff," Miller says.

Miller admits that he knows what he's up against with the larger scale festivals happening in and around Toronto, which is why he felt it was more important than ever to focus on local acts.

"We really want to reflect the diversity of Toronto in the programming and the way that the festival functions and interacts on the site," he say of the Field Trip, which includes music, comedy, food and family-friendly programs.

"This year feels diverse and we've put a lot of thought into every act and made sure there is something for everyone."