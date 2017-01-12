Hugh's Room plans to reopen
There's a glimmer of hope for live music fans today, as word gets out that Hugh's Room might not be dead just yet. According to a press release distributed today, the venue hopes "to move forward under [a] proposed community-ownership structure and the will is strong to make that happen sooner than later."
While there's no concrete plan at present, a committee tasked with reestablishing the shuttered venue met yesterday to work toward a variety of goals. They include the following:
1) Re-opening the doors as soon as possible, 2) developing a business plan to ensure Hugh’s Room is successful going forward, and 3) making sure that the... staff, artists and audience members – who are the backbone of Hugh’s Room’s success over the past 16 years – are fairly treated.
This wouldn't be the first time the venue turned to a community model to help maintain its viability. A few years ago, owner Richard Carson used a crowdfunding campaign to help address the growing financial challenges Hugh's Room was facing.
This would be a far more involved community effort, but it certainly sounds like the passion is there to make a run at it. Luthier and fervent venue supporter William "Grit" Laskin has been named as the committee spokesperson.
Updates are promised, though no timeline has been set.
Matt Forsythe
Join the conversation Load comments