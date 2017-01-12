Hugh's Room plans to reopen

There's a glimmer of hope for live music fans today, as word gets out that Hugh's Room might not be dead just yet. According to a press release distributed today, the venue hopes "to move forward under [a] proposed community-ownership structure and the will is strong to make that happen sooner than later."

While there's no concrete plan at present, a committee tasked with reestablishing the shuttered venue met yesterday to work toward a variety of goals. They include the following:

1) Re-opening the doors as soon as possible, 2) developing a business plan to ensure Hugh’s Room is successful going forward, and 3) making sure that the... staff, artists and audience members – who are the backbone of Hugh’s Room’s success over the past 16 years – are fairly treated.

This wouldn't be the first time the venue turned to a community model to help maintain its viability. A few years ago, owner Richard Carson used a crowdfunding campaign to help address the growing financial challenges Hugh's Room was facing.

This would be a far more involved community effort, but it certainly sounds like the passion is there to make a run at it. Luthier and fervent venue supporter William "Grit" Laskin has been named as the committee spokesperson.

Updates are promised, though no timeline has been set.