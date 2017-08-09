Free outdoor movies coming to more Toronto parks

Summer is slowly waning in Toronto (if it ever even arrived at all) so take advantage of these warmish nights and go watch a movie outside.

There are already screenings happening in public places all over the city, but now there's another series hitting local parks thanks to a collaboration between the city of Toronto, TIFF and Park People.

The MomenTO: Canada on Screen in the Park will run over four separate nights at four different parks. Each event will feature Canadian short films and even TV shows (hello, Degrassi) selected by a group of industry professionals.

Yes, this is a sesquicentennial celebration.

The first screening is at Earl Bales Park tomorrow, August 10 at sunset. Here's what's playing:

Log Drivers' Waltz (dir. John Weldon, 3 mins, 1979)

The Sand Castle (dir. Co Hoedeman, 13 mins, 1977)

The Sweater (dir. Sheldon Cohen, 10 mins, 1980)

Degrassi Junior High S1E10 "Smokescreen" (dir. John Bertram, 28 mins, 1987)

Canada on Screen in the Park will head to Thomson Memorial Park on August 11, to Trinity Bellwoods Park on August 24 and to Centennial Park on August 25. The film selection will vary slightly at each event.