Drake surprised Toronto last night at the Hermes opening party

The new Hermes flagship store in Yorkville is now officially open, and to celebrate, the French luxury brand threw a fabulous party attended by Toronto's own prince / god / mascot / boyfriend.

Drake did what Drake does best last night at the Hermes event by surprising fans with an unscheduled performance.

@hermes 🙌🙌 📽@saharxnooraei #Drake #DrakePolska #Drizzy A post shared by ⚫Previous acc Champagnepapipl⚫ (@drakepolska) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:31pm PST

The party, which saw Evergreen Brick Works decked out in all sorts of fancy shapes and colourful lights, also featured a cool fountain, ice skating, carnival games and a performance by Majid Jordan.

But let's get back to Drake, who presumably scored some more very expensive purses for me his future wife at last night's gig.

A post shared by Little Bones Beverage Company (@littlebonesbvg) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:36am PST

The Toronto-born superstar performed his songs 'Passionfruit,' 'Teenage Fever' and of course, the Majid Jordan and Drake hit 'Hold on, We're Going Home.'

He also bantered with the audience a bit, talking about the perils of winter fashion and how his mom had worn Chanel to the Hermes event.

"Sorry, I forgot this wasn't a stand up routine," he joked at one point. Oh, Drake!

@champagnepapi makes a surprise appearance at the @hermes party tonight in Toronto #Drake #Drizzy #DrakePolska A post shared by ⚫Previous acc Champagnepapipl⚫ (@drakepolska) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:28pm PST

Toronto's massive new Hermes store can be found on the mink mile, right where Williams Sonoma – and more recently, a big orange box – used to stand.

Bye bye, big orange box. Hello Birkin bags.