Drake surprised Toronto last night at the Hermes opening party
The new Hermes flagship store in Yorkville is now officially open, and to celebrate, the French luxury brand threw a fabulous party attended by Toronto's own prince / god / mascot / boyfriend.
Drake did what Drake does best last night at the Hermes event by surprising fans with an unscheduled performance.
The party, which saw Evergreen Brick Works decked out in all sorts of fancy shapes and colourful lights, also featured a cool fountain, ice skating, carnival games and a performance by Majid Jordan.
But let's get back to Drake, who presumably scored some more very expensive purses for
me his future wife at last night's gig.
The Toronto-born superstar performed his songs 'Passionfruit,' 'Teenage Fever' and of course, the Majid Jordan and Drake hit 'Hold on, We're Going Home.'
He also bantered with the audience a bit, talking about the perils of winter fashion and how his mom had worn Chanel to the Hermes event.
"Sorry, I forgot this wasn't a stand up routine," he joked at one point. Oh, Drake!
Toronto's massive new Hermes store can be found on the mink mile, right where Williams Sonoma – and more recently, a big orange box – used to stand.
Bye bye, big orange box. Hello Birkin bags.
