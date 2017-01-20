Huge Hermes store to replace Williams Sonoma on Bloor

Toronto's Mink Mile is about to get even swankier. That's because the Williams Sonoma on Bloor Street is being replaced by the French luxury brand Hermès.

According to Retail Insider, Hermès will move from its current spot at 130 Bloor St. W. Its new digs will include 12,000 square feet of space spread over two floors.

This location will be one of its bigger maison stores - there are already maison stores in cities like Seoul and Shanghai.

Retail Insider first reported that Hermès was moving into 100 Bloor St. W., back in 2015. But after Williams Sonoma closed this past week, it looks like the new Hermès should open up sometime this fall.