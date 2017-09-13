Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
hermes toronto

Toronto is loving the big orange box on Bloor

Toronto's Mink Mile is getting a little bit of work done right now, but you can barely tell thanks to a huge orange box that covers its unsightly construction bandages.

As planned, the French luxury brand Hermes is moving a few address numbers down Bloor Street into its new store, where Williams Sonoma used to be.

We'd tell you what's inside the new, two-floor, 12,000 square foot "maison" but, like a rich lady's Christmas present, it's all wrapped up in one of the brand's signature orange boxes.

A post shared by @supermawo on

Shoppers familiar with the Hermes aesthetic have been sharing photos of the boxed-up store on Instagram since July.

Some of them are very excited for the store to open, presumably so that they can go in and buy six-figure handbags.

🐴

A post shared by M e l a n i e (@melaniedevereux) on

Others though, seem to prefer the enormous box itself.

"A masterpiece in construction hoarding!" wrote one person in the caption of his post.

"Buys @hermes cologne once, thinks he'll ever be able to buy something else here," joked another.

It makes a nice, vibrant selfie backdrop too.

So, regardless of whether or not you're into six-figure handbags (I know I already mentioned the six-figure handbags, but who pays hundreds of thousands of dollars for a purse?) the big orange box is something we can all thank Hermes for. Temporarily.

Lead photo by

@markchallenlive

