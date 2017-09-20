Toronto is loving the new signs at the Eaton Centre

Toronto is in love with signs lately. Ever since our eponymous city marker landed at Nathan Phillips Square, we can't seem to get enough. That's why it's not much surprise to see people eating up the new sign installations at the Eaton Centre.

The signs popped up around the mall recently and then started to appear all over Instagram. People seem really love the motivational mantras and local pride.

A post shared by T I F F A N Y🌈P R A T T (@thetiffanypratt) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The installations are called "Inspiration Stations" and they've been spotted at Cadillac Fairview malls all across Canada, giving people a nice self-esteem boost and a cute photo op.

A post shared by Rachel Sin (@rachelsinstyle) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

The inspirational messages range from "throw kindness like confetti" to "confidence is in." These aren't exactly deep thoughts, but as vehicles for social media engagement, someone just won the jackpot.

A post shared by Diana Coallier (@o1dc) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Even JD Scott, one half of Property Brothers, got in on the action.

Be yourself. Even if that means being considered strange, nerdy or anything else, own it. No one can rock your awesomeness but you. ❤️ #DifferentIsOK #ConfidenceIsIn A post shared by JD Scott (@mrjdscott) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

The third sign is offers a chance to show off some Toronto pride (or to let your friends and family know that you're visiting the city on vacation). It's also been ubiquitous on social media recently.

A post shared by Marc Galleta (@marcgalleta) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

What will be the next social media sensation to sweep the city? Let's ask Howard the squirrel — if we can catch him between naps.