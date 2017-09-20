Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eaton centre sign

Toronto is loving the new signs at the Eaton Centre

Fashion & Style
Lisa Power
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is in love with signs lately. Ever since our eponymous city marker landed at Nathan Phillips Square, we can't seem to get enough. That's why it's not much surprise to see people eating up the new sign installations at the Eaton Centre. 

The signs popped up around the mall recently and then started to appear all over Instagram. People seem really love the motivational mantras and local pride.

The installations are called "Inspiration Stations" and they've been spotted at Cadillac Fairview malls all across Canada, giving people a nice self-esteem boost and a cute photo op.

A post shared by Rachel Sin (@rachelsinstyle) on

The inspirational messages range from "throw kindness like confetti" to "confidence is in." These aren't exactly deep thoughts, but as vehicles for social media engagement, someone just won the jackpot.

A post shared by Diana Coallier (@o1dc) on

Even JD Scott, one half of Property Brothers, got in on the action. 

The third sign is offers a chance to show off some Toronto pride (or to let your friends and family know that you're visiting the city on vacation). It's also been ubiquitous on social media recently.

A post shared by Marc Galleta (@marcgalleta) on

What will be the next social media sensation to sweep the city? Let's ask Howard the squirrel — if we can catch him between naps.

Lead photo by

mkhaleeli

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto is loving the new signs at the Eaton Centre

Toronto is loving the big orange box on Bloor

Someone just took this epic Toronto wedding photo

The top 10 custom & made to measure suits in Toronto

Beauty brand Glossier coming to Toronto

The top 10 lingerie stores in Toronto

The top 14 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this September

The top 6 warehouse sales in Toronto this September