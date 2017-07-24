People are loving the city's new Toronto sign

Toronto's most photogenic sign might be located at Nathan Phillips Square, but thanks to a pair of artists, it now has a rival sitting right by the lake.

As CBC reports, artists Thelia Sanders-Shelton and Julie Ryan used washed up driftwood to create a wooden Toronto sign on the rocks in Humber Bay Park.

A post shared by Sasa Kulic (@sasakulic) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Their sculpture captured the attention of locals who visited the picturesque waterfront location this weekend and naturally, it was a hit on Instagram.

A post shared by Ashl€¥ (@ashlley_hamilton_) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Unlike the sign at Nathan Phillips Square, this one has the entire skyline in the background.

A post shared by Gaganjote Uppal (@gaganjoteuppal) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

It looked especially magical this weekend thanks to the misty weather and clouds hovering over Lake Ontario. Let's hope it survives the weather and stays up for the long haul.