People are loving the city's new Toronto sign

Toronto's most photogenic sign might be located at Nathan Phillips Square, but thanks to a pair of artists, it now has a rival sitting right by the lake.

As CBC reports, artists Thelia Sanders-Shelton and Julie Ryan used washed up driftwood to create a wooden Toronto sign on the rocks in Humber Bay Park. 

Their sculpture captured the attention of locals who visited the picturesque waterfront location this weekend and naturally, it was a hit on Instagram.

Unlike the sign at Nathan Phillips Square, this one has the entire skyline in the background.

It looked especially magical this weekend thanks to the misty weather and clouds hovering over Lake Ontario. Let's hope it survives the weather and stays up for the long haul.

