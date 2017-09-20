Sleeping squirrel is Toronto's new internet sensation

Most people will never know the bittersweet taste of fame, but for Howard the Squirrel, that's his favourite kind of nut. He's the latest in a long line of celebrity animals in Toronto.

Howard made his nest in a glass walled condo last summer and quickly formed a fan base amongst his roommates who created an Instagram account for him.

Many people (namely me) would argue that squirrels are gross and their quick, jerky movements are unsettling, but Howard is actually kind of cute.

He occasionally brings his squirrel friends over to hang out and nap, which he does a lot. And, of course, he's also a big fan of Drake.

We humans see squirrels everyday, scurrying around, foraging for food and terrifying me people by popping out of garbage cans, but very rarely do we get the chance to see who they really are.

Howard is just one of many Toronto squirrels that seem to fascinate us. But unlike them, Howard offers an inside glimpse into what it's like to be a 'lil squirrel in the big city. Follow along to see what he'll do next.