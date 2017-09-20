City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
sleeping squirrel toronto

Sleeping squirrel is Toronto's new internet sensation

City
Lisa Power
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Most people will never know the bittersweet taste of fame, but for Howard the Squirrel, that's his favourite kind of nut. He's the latest in a long line of celebrity animals in Toronto.

Howard made his nest in a glass walled condo last summer and quickly formed a fan base amongst his roommates who created an Instagram account for him.

Many people (namely me) would argue that squirrels are gross and their quick, jerky movements are unsettling, but Howard is actually kind of cute.

He occasionally brings his squirrel friends over to hang out and nap, which he does a lot. And, of course, he's also a big fan of Drake.

We humans see squirrels everyday, scurrying around, foraging for food and terrifying me people by popping out of garbage cans, but very rarely do we get the chance to see who they really are.

Howard is just one of many Toronto squirrels that seem to fascinate us. But unlike them, Howard offers an inside glimpse into what it's like to be a 'lil squirrel in the big city. Follow along to see what he'll do next.

Lead photo by

@lilsquirrel.bigcity

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Part of Line 2 will be closed all weekend in Toronto

Sleeping squirrel is Toronto's new internet sensation

Condo of the week: 5 Hanna Avenue

There's a secret station on Toronto's new subway line

Map shows how much you need to earn to live by TTC subway stops

Toronto can't stop making fun of the TTC's new decals

These intersections have the most expensive condos in Toronto

The TTC might get new streetcars