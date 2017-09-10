The top 10 custom & made to measure suits in Toronto

The top custom and made-to-measure suits in Toronto offer fabric options imported from all over the world as well as local and international production. They're not quite as mass-produced as off-the-rack and not quite as expensive as bespoke. In a day and age where modern city life is as fast as it gets, the demand for quick and painless - yet unique and well-fitting - attire is piping.

Here are my picks for the top places to get a custom or made-to-measure suit in Toronto.

With showrooms on King East, Yorkdale, and beyond this well known suit supplier lets you select your materials, collar styles, and pocket shapes, plug in your measurements, and cough up as little as $500. Your suit arrives at your doorstep a month later.

This Dutch menswear brand is best known for bold, funky colours - it’s no surprise they offer over 3,000 Italian fabrics in their made-to-measure program. Full suits start at $1119, while jackets start at $729 and trousers start at $390. Production and delivery can take up to 8 weeks, but it’s well worth the wait for one of a kind.

This West Queen West storefront has been around for over a decade thanks to their high end offerings of staple wardrobe pieces. They offer all the sophisticated gear a man needs at least two of, including made (in Canada!) to measure suits and separates. Their styles are slim, tailored, and 60s- esque.

The mecca for men’s fashion, Gotstyle has locations across the GTA offering ready-to-wear suits from the likes of Ted Baker. However, Konstantine Maleshevski, the brand’s very own tailor, can whip up a custom suit starting at $895 like nobody’s business.

The future is here! Montreal’s Surmesur is paving the way for a new wave in retail: 3D body scanning. The Corktown location uses the technology to take measurements and calculate fits to a T. Top the whole experience off with touchscreen options and a few hundred dollars, and you’ve got yourself a revolutionary ensemble.

Though Gian-Parolo Mazzotta’s namesake boutique peddles a handful of sartorial garments, his bread and butter is the custom service. Simplified to three fit profiles (“slim,” “trim,” and “comfort”), he and/or his associates tweak the suits based on your measurements. Classic, Italian fabrics and tailoring are his specialties.

Unlike most destinations on this list, Empire’s offerings are entirely custom, so they can focus on giving you the perfect fit without the bespoke price. All you have to do is schedule a consultation with a stylist in the showroom, get measured, and make selections for fabric and style.

This showroom on Adelaide East focuses on simplifying the custom suit process. All their styles are categorized by price point (ranging from $895 - $1895) and style (like “The Summer Suit” and “The Essential Navy”). Plus, the turnaround can be as quick as 3 weeks. It’s perfect for the super busy dude who prefers a more private shopping experience.

Founded by a couple of dapper young men, this store has a solid selection of suits - in every staple colour and pattern - that can be made by hand to your measurements. They can also create one custom to your liking using their many swatches of fabrics, linings, and trims.

This Etobicoke shop is all about the customer service; as soon as you walk through the door you’ll feel comfortable and welcomed by the staff. They truly know their stuff, so much that their website pledges, “Spend an hour with us [...] and you can decide if the Soren Custom MTM suit is the right one for you.”