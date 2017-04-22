The top 10 outlet malls near Toronto

Outlet malls near Toronto might be a bit of a mission to get to but they are well worth the trek once you see the deals. These are the destinations where you'll find big name brands at rock bottom prices.

Here are the top outlet malls in and around Toronto.

With over 200 stores, Vaughan Mills is the GTA's all-star outlet mall. Everyday shops like Laura, Winners, and Suzy Shier are accompanied by heavy-hitters like Saks, Michael Kors and Armani Exchange.

Mississauga's Heartland Town Centre has a couple of major points of appeal thanks to varied selection of box stores in fashion, home and electronic products. Bargain-hunters go for the outlet stores of Aldo, Harry Rosen and Gap.

Shoppers looking for a more upscale outlet experience should head to Halton Hills. The Steeles West location draws crowds eager to get their hands on lower-priced goods from big brands like Kate Spade New York, Coach, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and J. Crew.

The outlets found at Dufferin St. and Orfus Rd. are a must-visit for bargain hunters. It boasts a cheese outlet, Stitches, Nine West, Suzy Shier, Roots 73 and more.

Welcome to your average savings haven. You'll recognize stores like Aldo, Dynamite, Fairweather and Guess amidst a number of uniquely named stores Quilts Etc. and @GADGETS.

Here you'll discover sportswear outlets from Nike, Adidas and Reebok. It's set up in a strip mall fashion, so come prepared with good walking shoes.

The stores here range from a selection of sporting goods stores for outdoorsy people, including Columbia, The North Face, and Eddie Bauer. Well-priced high-end stores like Calvin Klein and Hugo Boss are just a few more reasons that keep customers coming back.

Located on Weston Road in Woodbridge, the Colossus Centre has a healthy mix of outlet stores. When it comes to deals, there's a Roots 73, Marshalls and Guess.

Although it's an hour from downtown Toronto, the outlet mall in Cookstown is worth the drive for their consistent store-wide deals and varied outlet selection. Buyers make the trip for factory stores of Banana Republic, Crocs, Guess, Polo Ralph Lauren and Nike.

This North York bargain stop's two outlet stores offer crucial savings on key household items, food and kitchenware. Stock up on cooking necessities and urban dishware at Corning. When you're done there head over to Almost Perfect for low-priced frozen foods.