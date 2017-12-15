The top 15 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

New bars in Toronto give us more spaces to drink and relax. Crowded sports bars and loud, glitzy clubs are slowly being replaced by more hushed lounges and taverns that are all about comfort, satisfaction and choice, and social butterflies are drawn to these new bars in their locales like moths to a flame.

Here are my picks for the top new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood.

The art of the cocktail is truly appreciated at Mulberry Bar. Classics like martinis are done justice and specialty drinks include ingredients like Haagen Dasz. There are also fancy beers and wines if that’s more your speed, plus snacks like cheeses and bean dip.

Mahjong Bar is this neighbourhood’s newest worst-kept new secret. Packed even on weekday nights, this loungey bar hidden behind a glowing pink convenience storefront serves draft beer, Asian-inspired cocktails and snacks like wontons, pork and eggplant, and smashed cucumber salad.

The Anne Boleyn is an English-style tavern with a slight sports bar bent in the busy area of Richmond and Peter, by the same people behind Dog & Bear. Order gigantic platters of fish and chips with mushy peas, English breakfasts and Sunday roast.

King Taps has become the gathering place for office workers to congregate around a 360 bar, on two patios, under the glow of tons of TVs or simply downing one of one of dozens of draft beer options. Local fun beer collaborations can be tasted here, even working with clubs such as the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies.

Goodman Pub is now one of the bars with the best views of the waterfront in the city. A patio-surrounded wonderland in the summer and a cozy lakeside hideaway in the winter, food here ranges from light noodle salads to hefty sandwiches and pastas, and drinks go from basic pints to frilly sangria and “frosé.”

The Joint is part of Hogtown Smoke’s newest location. Since the restaurant serves BBQ it only makes sense this place’s specialty is bourbon, whisky and beer.

Goldie will make you feel like you just stepped into a movie from thirty years ago, its windowless interior all wood panelling and velvet. Global bites are far from outdated, though, duck confit wontons, ceviche, chicken drumettes and lamb meatballs pairing with fancy cognac, bubbly, and cocktails with names like Classy AF.

Poor Romeo is the new venture from the guys who created Pinkerton across the street. Whereas that place was more about Asian tapas this spot has an all-American menu of burgers, shrimp cocktail and steak.

Not only drinks but also cornhole lanes and other bar games that rely on your reflexes rather than electronic gizmos are here at Bangarang. If you’re tired of everyone playing games on their phone at bars rather than interacting with each other, this spot with tap cocktails and sparkling is your new local haunt.

Liberty Commons at Big Rock is the sprawling new pub located within the Big Rock Brewing facility. A casual upstairs tasting room is good for quick beers, snacks and hopping on the WiFi, and downstairs there’s a huge tavern area.

Retro aficionados will appreciate the touches Oak Island has put into their space and menu. Previously home to The Well, this place now does bottled cocktails that pay homage to eighties wine coolers and frequently hosts live music, DJs and events.

Superpoint has opened a secretive bar next door to their Parkdale location in the form of Express Bar, similar to SP184 at the original Ossington restaurant. A compact but curated list of fine wines and dad beers can now be enjoyed with the pizza there, too.

The Broadview Hotel now has one of the best views in the whole city visible from a barstool on its rooftop. Snacks like pork buns, ceviche and fried smelts are on the elegant menu (because all that looking at the city works up an appetite) and cocktails take inspiration from the city of Toronto.

This new location of Prohibition Gastrohouse is providing all the same great stuff regulars at the original Riverside location have come to expect: premium spirits, beers and wines at low prices and elevated bar food, but in a vast new space.

One of the last places to open this year, Convenience comes off kind of like a late-night fantasy. This all-in-one bodega and bar serves a menu of “dranks” and snacks that read like dishes concocted on the latest episode of Chopped: Skittles shooters, pickles and gummy bears or shishitos with pop rocks, anyone?