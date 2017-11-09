Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
evergreen winter village

Toronto is getting a winter street food market

Toronto's not the type of city to let cold weather get in its way when it comes to eating food – thanks in large part to our city's robust roster of food trucks.

Come rain, come shine, come six months of wind that makes your bones shiver, Toronto's food trucks always seem to find a way to get us what we need, even in the heart of a blizzard. Canadian chefs are hardcore like that.

On Dec. 2nd, The Winter Village at Evergreen Brick Works will open its seasonal cold-weather Street Food Market to coincide with its other holiday programming, which includes a skating rink, camp fire, Christmas tree sales, and street curling.

Running every weekend in December (and weekdays December 26 - 29) this year, the market will run alongside the regular Evergreen Farmer's Market and dial up the food selection at this cold weather hub.

There will be a rotating offering of about four to six food trucks each day, according to organizers, including (but not limited to) Arepa Republic, Fully Loaded T.O., La Novela, Gorilla Cheese, Steambox Dumplings and Born2Eat.

Can a food truck get snow tires? Here's hoping, just in case.

