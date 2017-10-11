Toronto is getting more cheesecake on a stick

Open up those calendars, Toronto – because cheesecake on a stick is back!

Or rather, it will be soon, for a limited time only.

Heirloom food truck is collaborating with soon to be mini donut purveyor Fugo Desserts to hold a month-long pop-up at the latter business's Dundas West shop.

If you have yet to experience the magic that is Toronto's First Homemade Cheesecake On A Stick, I suggest you plan on getting to the pop up early when it launches October 20.

This stuff has already gone viral several times around, and word of its existence has spread far beyond the city.

We already know how much Toronto loves to line up for sugary snacks –imagine what that's going to look like when tourists (who also seem to enjoy waiting in line) join the fray.

Heirloom says it will be debuting some new flavours at the pop-up like s'mores and lemon meringue, but you can also expect to find fan favourites like chocolate hazelnut crunch, coconut cream pie, and matcha white chocolate.

This will be one of many pop-ups Heirloom will be doing this year as they are waiting for some permanent digs for their new venture Cheesecake by Heirloom.