Downtown Toronto is about to get an influx of mini donuts

As temperatures begin to cool off in Toronto many seasonal businesses - especially, ice cream related ones - are going into hibernation until the spring.

While some may be closing up shop, one Little Tokyo spot has decided to change things up for the colder months.

Fugo Desserts is already well known for over the top ice cream creations and churro loops but soon they'll be taking on mini donuts.

A post shared by Fugo Desserts (@fugodesserts) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Last week they closed their doors to prepare for their menu. This means outfitting the store to crank out huge volumes of mini donuts.

Fugo plans to reopen sometime after Thanksgiving and when they do they'll be doing twists on the Tiny Tom's classic including cinnamon sugar coated, maple bacon, cookies and cream and even a Homer Simpson inspired mini donut decked out in pink frosting and sprinkles.

A post shared by Fugo Desserts (@fugodesserts) on Jan 28, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

In addition to mini donuts, Fugo will be serving brew by Propeller Coffee as well as many of their most popular menu offerings from the past.