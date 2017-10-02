This week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Coffee Time, Red Lobster, Macho Radio Bar

This week on DineSafe Ali Baba's got busted by city health inspectors yet again. This time it was their location on Bloor St. that was cited for six different infractions, one of which was marked as crucial.

Read on to find out which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with DineSafe this week.

Banh Mi Boys (392 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Coffee Time (1287 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: September 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Red Lobster (20 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: September 25, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Inspected on: September 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Elmwood Spa (18 Elm St.)

Inspected on: September 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Pokito (420 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: September 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

SIP Wine Bar (2 Broadway Ave.)

Inspected on: September 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: September 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.

Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church St.)

Inspected on: September 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Macho Radio Bar (92 Fort York Blvd.)