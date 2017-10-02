Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Coffee Time, Red Lobster, Macho Radio Bar

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe Ali Baba's got busted by city health inspectors yet again. This time it was their location on Bloor St. that was cited for six different infractions, one of which was marked as crucial.

Read on to find out which other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with DineSafe this week. 

Banh Mi Boys (392 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Coffee Time (1287 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Red Lobster (20 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 25, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Ali Baba's (346 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Elmwood Spa (18 Elm St.)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Pokito (420 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
SIP Wine Bar (2 Broadway Ave.)
  • Inspected on: September 27, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Bubby's Bagels (3035 Bathurst St.)
  • Inspected on: September 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required.
Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church St.)
  • Inspected on: September 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Macho Radio Bar (92 Fort York Blvd.)
  • Inspected on: September 28, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Massive Filipino supermarket Seafood City now open in Mississauga

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for September

This week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Coffee Time, Red Lobster, Macho Radio Bar

The 10 most Instagrammable cafes in Toronto

One of Toronto's worst malls is getting a food hall

The top 22 steaks in Toronto by neighbourhood

54 late night eats to satisfy your cravings at Nuit Blanche 2017

Toronto food events: Oktoberfest, Butter Tart Class, Free Burgers