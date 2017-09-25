This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Tim Hortons, Bunner's, Island Cafe, Sweet Hart Kitchen

This week on DineSafe I can safely announce that there are no Toronto restaurant closures to report. Instead, regular DineSafe offender Ali Baba's landed in some hot water with city health inspectors receiving a whooping seven infractions, four in which were crucial. Yikes!
Find out what other local establishments got in trouble this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: September 18, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
- Inspected on: September 18, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: September 18, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 19, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Rudy (619 College St.)
- Inspected on: September 20, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: September 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Tim Hortons (3566 St. Clair Ave. East)
- Inspected on: September 21, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.