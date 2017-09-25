This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Tim Hortons, Bunner's, Island Cafe, Sweet Hart Kitchen

This week on DineSafe I can safely announce that there are no Toronto restaurant closures to report. Instead, regular DineSafe offender Ali Baba's landed in some hot water with city health inspectors receiving a whooping seven infractions, four in which were crucial. Yikes!

Find out what other local establishments got in trouble this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: September 18, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 4)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

Fushimi AYCE (491 Church St.)

Inspected on: September 18, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

QQ Thai Ice Cream (3278 Midland Ave.)

Inspected on: September 18, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sweet Hart Kitchen (68 Wales Ave.)

Inspected on: September 19, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Rudy (619 College St.)

Inspected on: September 20, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: September 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Island Cafe (20 Withrow St.)

Inspected on: September 21, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Tim Hortons (3566 St. Clair Ave. East)