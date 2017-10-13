Swarms of Riverdale fans line up for Pop's diner in Toronto
Riverdale has come to Toronto in the form of Pop's Chock’lit Shoppe and, as predicted, fans of the hit Netflix show are stoked – those of them who could actually get in, at least.
Sprawling lineups could be seen outside of Fran's on College Thursday night as locals waited patiently for a taste of the Archie Andrews life (or the Betty Cooper life or the Veronica Lodge life of Jughead Jones life, as one may have it.)
Riverdale tastes just like a milkshake from Fran's, we're told, served in a promotional #PopsDiner cup.
And Riverdale looks like wearing a blue and gold letterman's jacket, which guests at Pop's last night were able to try on!
Last night's event on College was one of three being held in Toronto this week (and several across Canada) in celebration of Riverdale's Season 2 premier.
The show, often described as a mashup of Gossip Girl and the Archie comic book series, has been drawing huge ratings since it hit the air (er, net) this summer.
Fans who were aware of what this might mean for the lineup situation at Fran's were sure to arrive well before the Riverdale event's 7 p.m. start time.
If you still want to experience Pop's Chok'litt Shoppe IRL but couldn't get in last night, good news: the pop-up will be taking place again this evening – Friday, Oct. 13th – from 7-11 p.m. at both Fran's on College and The Lakeview on Dundas West.
Aaron Navarro
