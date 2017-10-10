Riverdale's Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe opening in Toronto

Attention young lovers, hungry father-son duos, and emo teens who need a place to write about murder investigations: Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe will be open for business in Toronto this week.

Netflix just announced a series of pop-up restaurants across the country in celebration of Riverdale's Season 2 premiere, which takes place this Thursday, Oct. 12th.

Based on Archie and the gang's favourite spot to hang, the restaurants will be "decked out with all the Pop’s essentials," according to a release.

"Fans will be presented with Archie’s classic dilemma," writes Netflix. "Betty (Old Fashioned Vanilla) or Veronica (Double Chocolate)."

If they're among the first 200 people to arrive, guests can grab milkshakes for free in an official "Pop's cup." They'll also get the chance to try on Riverdale costumes.

Fran's on College will host Toronto's version of the hit show's hangout this Thursday and Friday from 7-11 p.m. The Lakeview on Dundas West will also turn into Pop's, but only on Friday, Oct. 13th.

See you there.