Susur Lee's kids are opening a restaurant in a food court

It looks like Levi and Kai Bent-Lee are taking another page out of their famous father's (cook)book by opening up a new restaurant in downtown Toronto.

Kai, who is the second-oldest son of celebrity chef Susur Lee, shared a series of images on Twitter and Instagram Stories Wednesday showing food court cladding that reads "Kid Lee. The Slaw is coming."

"Kid Lee at First Canadian Place opening soon," he then tweeted, confirming the restaurant's location.

We don't know much else about Kid Lee at this point, but we do know that it's far from the first restaurant venture for Susur's sons.

Kai and Levi, now best known for wearing Louis Vuitton and Supreme on Instagram, are experienced restaurateurs.

The young men worked closely with their father to open and run the now-defunct Bent Restaurant on Dundas West and reportedly still manage Fring's on King Street. Sometimes they take pictures there with Drake.

It is not yet clear whether this is a solo project for Kai or if the brothers are working as a team, as is often the case.

Levi, as I'm sure you know, has been hard at work selling his "Salmon Bro Gang" merchandise and making YouTube videos about buying $40,000 jackets.

Either way, we're stoked to see what Kid Lee is serving when it opens in First Canadian Place's food court. Something tells me there will be coleslaw.