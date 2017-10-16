Someone ate 20 pounds of poutine in Toronto this weekend

One man, 10 minutes, and 20.5 lbs of gravy-soaked, curd-laden french fries.

That's all it took to win the world's largest poutine eating competition at Yonge-Dundas Square this weekend — and by "that's all" I mean "an astounding feat of human gastronomy."

Professional eater Carmen Cincotti, who came in second at the same event last year, won first place at the 8th annual Smoke’s Poutinerie World Poutine Eating Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The New Jersey-based champ wasn't able to best his numbers from 2016's competition, when he downed a whopping 25 lbs in 10 minutes, but he still came out way ahead of the competition with 40.5 boxes (literally) under his belt.

Second-place winner Darron Breeden managed to eat 15.5 lbs this year, and Gideon Oji came in third with 13.75 lbs of poutine.

It's worth mentioning, however, that all three of 2017's trophy winners would have blown everyone away just five years ago, when the winning number of poutine pounds was just 9.5.

Official results aside, every poutine-loving person at Yonge-Dundas Square felt like a winner during the event thanks to an abundance of free, unlimited poutine from Smoke's.

The championship also featured a KISS cover band, a photo booth, and, of course, lots of free poutine guy stickers.

Overall, the event raised more than $50,000 for We Care – a charity that helps send disabled kids to camp.

So you see, stuffing one's face with poutine can be an act of generosity.