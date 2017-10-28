Here's a map of grocery stores that sell beer in downtown Toronto

Grocery stores that sell beer in Toronto come in major handy when you can't make it to the LCBO, Beer Store or one of the many craft brewers that have bottle shops. While you won't find beer at every supermarket in the city, there are a number of options in downtown Toronto to have on your radar.

Here are some grocery stores that sell beer in downtown Toronto along with a map of their locations.

Multiple locations of this grocer sell beer across downtown Toronto. Find beer at their City Place, Yonge and St. Clair and Harbourfront locations.

To find beer at this grocery chain, you'll have to visit their location on York St. They are currently the only Longos location selling beer downtown.

If you find yourself doing a grocery run at either their Yonge and Dundas or West Queen West locations, you'll also be able to grab a six pack.

Currently three locations of Loblaws sells beer downtown. Beer can purchased at their grocery stores in Leslieville, Queen West and at Christie and Dupont streets.

If you're near Dupont and Lawnsdowne in need of some brews, this location of Food Basics can assist.