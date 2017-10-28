Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
beer store toronto

Here's a map of grocery stores that sell beer in downtown Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Grocery stores that sell beer in Toronto come in major handy when you can't make it to the LCBOBeer Store or one of the many craft brewers that have bottle shops. While you won't find beer at every supermarket in the city, there are a number of options in downtown Toronto to have on your radar.

Here are some grocery stores that sell beer in downtown Toronto along with a map of their locations.

Sobeys (Green)

Multiple locations of this grocer sell beer across downtown Toronto. Find beer at their City Place, Yonge and St. Clair and Harbourfront locations.

Longos (Red)

To find beer at this grocery chain, you'll have to visit their location on York St. They are currently the only Longos location selling beer downtown.

Metro (Yellow)

If you find yourself doing a grocery run at either their Yonge and Dundas or West Queen West locations, you'll also be able to grab a six pack.

Loblaws (Orange)

Currently three locations of Loblaws sells beer downtown. Beer can purchased at their grocery stores in Leslieville, Queen West and at Christie and Dupont streets.

Food Basics (Blue)

If you're near Dupont and Lawnsdowne in need of some brews, this location of Food Basics can assist. 

Please note that the locations listed above have confirmed they are selling beer. Many locations may be licensed to sell but not all of them do.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here's a map of grocery stores that sell beer in downtown Toronto

Chocolate making classes in Toronto

Milestones is closing at John and Richmond

The only good thing about Toronto's worst mall is now closing

Toronto food events: Chocolate Festival, Google Donuts, Free Philly Cheesesteak

Toronto's favourite butcher shop is opening a second location

Susur Lee's kids are opening a restaurant in a food court

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Omai, Trecce, Terre Rouge, Convenience Bar