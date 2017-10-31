Farm Boy plans to open at least 10 grocery stores in the Toronto area

Do you ever wish Trader Joe’s would open in Toronto? Well, it looks like you'll be able to get the next best thing.

Farm Boy, a cross between Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, has announced plans to expand within the Toronto area. The supermarket chain currently operates 29 locations in Ontario, mainly in Ottawa, but has yet to come to downtown Toronto.

This fresh-focused company is mainly interested in selling products found at the “outer perimeter” of the grocery store. That is, the deli, bakery, produce aisles, meat, fish, prepared meals, and dairy, while eliminating the inner-aisles of packaged products and groceries.

The company, which calls itself a “food experience” rather than a grocery store, has been operating in the GTA for a few years, via Pickering and Oshawa. There's also a store opening some time soon in Etobicoke.

However, CEO Jeff York, now says he wants the company to enter the Toronto market. There are apparently several pieces in place to open 10 to 12 stores in the city, putting up competition for places like Loblaws, Pusateri’s, and Longo’s.

The company plans to enter the Western Canadian market in a few years, but for now it has its sights set on Toronto.