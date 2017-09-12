Toronto is about to be inundated with sausages

It may have rained cats and dogs this summer, but something different and delicious is falling from the sky this season.

Prepare yourself for a downpour of sausage parties this month and into the fall.

Toronto food pop-up crew Sausage Party is throwing two vegetarian events, one at the Leftfield Brewery on September 15 and the other at The Steady on October 6, to prep your belly for Thanksgiving.

There's also a Five Course Sausage Celebration on September 20 at Brooklyn Tavern and the two night Urban Swine Sausage pop-up, September 22 at Churchill.

The city already has some great spots to get sausages and hot dogs all year long, so there's no telling what's behind the Toronto sausage storm of 2017.

It might have something to do with a craving for grilled meat before winter's imminent arrival or the collective desire to get an early head start on Oktoberfest.

Events like the Ontario Place Oktoberfest bash, for example, will feature a menu of sausages, and the Bandit Brewery party will include both currywurst, and bratwurst.

Bon apetit!