Toronto is getting an adorable animal macaron shop
Christopher Siu is Toronto's Batman of Asian-inspired pastries – and he's finally about to have his own flagship store (or Batcave, if you will) for all of our cute food needs.
A self-described "pharmacist by day, baker by night," Siu wouldn't necessarily jump out as one of the city's most-talented young culinarians while working behind a drug counter, but his dessert skills are seriously next-level.
Look at his Instagram profile if you need proof, or watch season 2 of Masterchef Canada, where he was a top five finalist.
Siu, who was born in Markham, has been selling his stuff at local food festivals like T.O. Food Fest and Sweetery since at least 2015. Based on how many photos his macarons have been tagged in, I'd say he's been doing it with a great deal of success.
In October, he'll start selling "cakes to impress" and "character macarons" out of his own spot, DaanGo Cake Lab, at Midland and McNicoll.
The macarons are adorable, but Siu's cakes – which have themes like Monopoly, Versace and Pokemon – are insanely cool too.
He also combines macarons with cakes, if you're looking for the best of both worlds.
Fans in desperate need of Totoro and Disney macarons can currently get some of Siu's product offerings at the also-new Craque de Creme dessert cafe on St. Clair West.
We don't yet have a hard opening date for DaanGo, but according to the shop's Instagram bio, it will be sometime this October. You'll be able to visit the lab yourself at at 3380 Midland Avenue, Unit 11 when it opens to the public.
