Toronto is getting an adorable animal macaron shop

Christopher Siu is Toronto's Batman of Asian-inspired pastries – and he's finally about to have his own flagship store (or Batcave, if you will) for all of our cute food needs.

A self-described "pharmacist by day, baker by night," Siu wouldn't necessarily jump out as one of the city's most-talented young culinarians while working behind a drug counter, but his dessert skills are seriously next-level.

Look at his Instagram profile if you need proof, or watch season 2 of Masterchef Canada, where he was a top five finalist.

Mango Double Happiness macarons and Blood Orange Lucky cats for a super lucky wedding. Congratulations again guys!! 🐾💐 A post shared by Christopher Siu (@bakersiu) on Sep 11, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Siu, who was born in Markham, has been selling his stuff at local food festivals like T.O. Food Fest and Sweetery since at least 2015. Based on how many photos his macarons have been tagged in, I'd say he's been doing it with a great deal of success.

In October, he'll start selling "cakes to impress" and "character macarons" out of his own spot, DaanGo Cake Lab, at Midland and McNicoll.

A post shared by DaanGo Cake Lab by @bakersiu (@daangocakelab) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

The macarons are adorable, but Siu's cakes – which have themes like Monopoly, Versace and Pokemon – are insanely cool too.

A post shared by Christopher Siu (@bakersiu) on Mar 26, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

He also combines macarons with cakes, if you're looking for the best of both worlds.

A post shared by Christopher Siu (@bakersiu) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Fans in desperate need of Totoro and Disney macarons can currently get some of Siu's product offerings at the also-new Craque de Creme dessert cafe on St. Clair West.

We don't yet have a hard opening date for DaanGo, but according to the shop's Instagram bio, it will be sometime this October. You'll be able to visit the lab yourself at at 3380 Midland Avenue, Unit 11 when it opens to the public.